ATM, the differentiator

Let me begin today’s column with a quote from my archives. Actually, it is a small extract from the speech of M. Y. Khan, former Chairman & CEO of J&K Bank, which he delivered at Dehradun some two decades back to the civil services officers of 17-20 years’ seniority on ‘Transforming the Indian Economy’. During his interaction with the participants, he was asked about the rapid growth of J&K Bank. He surprised the participants when he said that it was the ATM that triggered transformation in the bank’s operations and its brand image in the rest of the country. He was quick to elaborate that his ‘ATM’ was altogether different from others' ATMs (automated teller machines). What he meant by ATM was Accountability, Transparency and Merit.

Remarkably, the era of M Y Khan is known as the transformative period of the bank as it emerged one of the strong players in the banking industry at the national level. The bank’s corporate headquarters at Maulana Azad Road, Srinagar, is a constant reminder for all generations to come about the growth bank achieved during his period.

Meanwhile, the point of sharing this extract from the archives is to evaluate the impact of this ATM (accountability, transparency and merit) on governance which we have been witnessing in the post-August 2019 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Actually, the system was in haywire as accountability, transparency and merit (ATM) had succumbed to the turmoil during the last three decades and made the people suffer. In fact, the absence of ATM during all those years inculcated a sense of extreme fear among the people and it was almost impossible for them to complain about discrimination happening at various levels. In other words, fear loomed large among common people and unfair practices were rampant in the pre-August 2019 era.