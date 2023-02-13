Augmenting Economic Revival

Well, the Indian economy is in a rebounding state. Globally, it is adored as a Bright Star Economy, especially at a moment when some advanced economies are slipping into recession. Rightly, India is edified upon strong economic fundamentals and holds the distinction of being the world’s second-largest economy with a young workforce (68 percent ) and the largest market size.

Given its prospects, the state is set to touch the $5 trillion economy target by 2025 provided some major policy corrections are pushed. Vividly, a couple of its economic indicators are not moving in the right direction. The fiscal deficit is pegging at 6.5 percent and is expected to settle at 5.9 percent and 4.5 percent in 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively.

While GDP has not even surpassed the infamous Hindu Growth Rate. The per capita annual consumption expenditure is sluggish and the gross domestic saving rate is at a two-decade low of 26.2 percent. The economy at home is fraught with low private investment along with FDI inflow contraction.

The exports and imports report negative growth of (-5.26 percent ) and (-1.95 percent ) respectively during 2022. The consumer demand is simmering welded not beyond basic essentials.

Moreover, shrinking industrial and agricultural growth unfolded by the Economic Survey 2022-23 is sending disturbing signals, especially at a time when labour layoff is gaining speedy ground in Europe and adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are surfacing globally.

Although the euphoria of the Global recession is imminent, unemployment and underemployment are bound to surge in immediate future. Nonetheless, India appears loaded with appropriate economic capsules to ward off any recessionary tailwind.