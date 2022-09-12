Aurel Stein, the forgotten historian of Kashmir

Although nowadays it looks that the European policy towards Kashmir has changed considerably, but there were the times when European missionaries had been taking active role in the affairs of Kashmir.

Besides touring the corners of this land, they also participated in the overall development of this land. They once provided a model of administration and had been appointing their resident commissioners to monitor the political and administrative affairs of this land and its people.

They founded the first modern educational and medical institutions, where local kashmiris were provided these services.

They were first to study the Kashmir history and culture and initiated historical and archaeological researches. They identified ancient scripts and deciphered the ancient words. They translated the ancient Sanskrit manuscripts of Kashmir and made Kashmir history known to the entire world.

Of those ancient European travelers, Stein has been one of the most popular scholars who firstly translated manuscript of Kalahana’s Rajtarangni into English and made Kashmir history known to its people. He became the first historian of Kashmir, who wrote the first history of this land. He decoded the ancient sharda scripts and translated the classical prakritPand Sanskrit word into simple roman alphabet.

Let us first know who was this scholar. The life and works of this traveler are recorded in greater length in his various travelogues.