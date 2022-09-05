Authorities sleeping over the issue

Despite significant increase in the number of vehicles on roads, the concerned authorities are sleeping over identifying and developing new paid car parking places in Srinagar city.

Today, if a person leaves his home in his car, his worry is where to park the vehicle. There is shortage of paid parking places and whatever space is available gets immediately booked.

The paid parking spots should be at least at all important places across the city, including business centres. A few multi-storied buildings for car parking were constructed and made operational during last few years.