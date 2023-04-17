Avalanche warnings

Two avalanches hit the Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Sunday and Monday. Several vehicles were buried under the snow.

Those inside the five buried vehicles on Sunday were rescued but three drivers in two trucks were found in an injured condition. The authorities did well by suspending the vehicular traffic movement for April 18 and 19 to widen the road.

According to authorities, the road widening has become necessary in view of the frequent avalanches. More safety measures should be also taken to ensure the safety of those travelling or working on the road while the traffic movement will resume.