Avoidable transport on roads

In the absence of an efficient public transport system, we have a huge number of private vehicles plying in a small area that we can call as city core.
If we take Lal Chowk as city centre, the roads in the radius of around 4-5 kilometres are seen always full of traffic.
If we had an efficient public transport system, people living in this area would hardly require their private vehicles to move out.
But that is not the case, and hence even for these short distances people have no other option than to travel in their own cars. This results in extra transport on the roads.
And for this huge number of private vehicles we don’t have enough parking spaces, so people park cars anywhere they find a space. This results in hinderance in the movement of traffic, hence long jams.
Rationally speaking we can address this problem by working on two things.
One, to have an efficient public transport system that suffices the target population. To this end, we need a systematic study of the problem, and then a professionally designed practical intervention.
If the government ropes in some private players, with a check on fares, it is not that difficult to find out a solution.
Another area of immediate attention is to create more parking slots, and manage them scientifically. Also, the already available parking slots can be optimally utilised to accommodate maximum number of vehicles.
If the movement of traffic in this city has to be made hassle free, some radical steps have to be taken.
Any patchwork, or any tentative plans won’t work. To understand how chaotic it is now turning out we just need to observe the roads that were up until yesterday considered as wide enough to drive smoothly, without any chances of jamming .
One prime example can be the airport road. This road is now so filled with traffic, that one would rather avoid driving on this, especially during peak hours.
So, unless we have an efficient public transport system, and there are optimally utilised parking slots, our problems are not going to go away.