Awareness can do wonders

The COVID-19 pandemic and the natural (earthquake) or man-made (war) disasters has delineated the challenges faced by health care systems in providing essential health services to patients with NCDs. COVID-19 put up an added strain on this vulnerable population, who have had to deal with the risk of becoming infected while visiting health facilities, or the suspension or cancellation of non-COVID-19 care due to health service capacity limits and lockdown policies. With no actual cure or treatment to prevent progression of CKD, the unhindered progression of CKD to kidney failure will most certainly increase the global need for life-saving costly treatments of dialysis and transplantation, a limitation in under-developed countries.

Finally, these recent disasters have aggravated an already insufficient global political health commitment on NCDs. With insufficient public health funds that focus on management rather than prevention of only a few of these NCDs – cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory disease, it is estimated that 55% of the global NCD burden is attributed to diseases outside of this group, such as kidney disease. We also have to remember that the burden of NCDs is amplified in the presence of kidney disease, frequently co-existing. We need urgent public health policy that better reflects the opportunities in preventive strategies and the importance of both the magnitude and synergistic aspects of kidney disease as part of the NCD burden.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the earthquake taught us that preparation for unexpected events is incredibly important for kidney patients. We need to

Adopt integrated health strategies that prioritize prevention, early detection, and management of NCDs, including kidney disease.

Provide equitable and proper access to care for chronic patients in times of emergency.

Include emergency preparedness plans in the management and detection of NCDs.

Educate patients to plan for emergencies by having an emergency kit (food, water, medical supplies, and medical records).

With awareness through various campaigns done on the WKD in Kashmir, we can help people to live long without any kidney problems , and also urge authorities to make advanced plans to manage such patients in case of disasters and eventualities.