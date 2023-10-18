Ayushman Healthcare: Healing the souls

In this rapidly evolving world, where health has become a pressing concern and the treatment of certain diseases has grown increasingly challenging and financially burdensome, a savior has emerged in the form of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

It is well known fact that health insurance is essential for safeguarding one's financial well-being, as it offers much-needed financial support in the face of unforeseen medical emergencies.

Unfortunately, in India, individuals hailing from lower economic strata and rural areas often forego purchasing health insurance policies due to financial constraints and a lack of awareness. In the context, I am quoting some lines by the philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson:

“The first wealth is health. Sickness is the vacation of better health. The two—sickness and death— Are not life, but only its intervals.”