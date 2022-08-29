Azad in an uncharted terrain?

His speech became a reference point for many in Kashmir. They substantiated their arguments in favour of the special status and the statehood, by citing excerpts from the speech. That was a well-documented statement of facts, and reflected many aspects of the history, not known to many in the country.

There is a difference between the history in text books, now Google, and its recall by the eyewitnesses. Eyewitnesses know what happened, how and why of the events that shape the place and impact psyche of the people. He had to fulfill this onerous responsibility as all other top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, including the tallest among them, Farooq Abdullah , were in detention.

They were without access to the communication channels to say what they wanted to say. But now the question is, whether the August 2019 speech of Azad was an end in itself, or he could have done something more as leader of opposition, and that too, since he was in Rajya Sabha because of Jammu and Kashmir. These questions would linger on, until he comes out with answers.

Doubts have been voiced, as was natural for the leaders still in Congress, about his move. CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra has stated that his moves were blessed by Narendra Modi to work out advantage for BJP, which though rich in cadre and narrative is still finding difficult to make inroads into the Muslim-dominated areas in J&K.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, who was the first to shake the political inertia in March 2020 – when other leaders were under detention, house arrest or behind bars– to take up the demand of the restoration of statehood and pressed for early hearing and verdict on Article 370 from the Supreme Court, has accused Azad of having failed to do what he could have done as leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

In fact, he has blamed him more than Modi for what happened to J&K on August 5, 2019. Azad may not feel obliged to clear all these doubts, but the doubts have creeped in.

Some are saying it, others are mulling on these silently. As a leader, Azad would do good to himself and his image, to set the record straight in a straightforward manner. That is the expectation.