Azad, new pivot of JK politics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had started with a bang few months back particularly after its victory in adjoining Punjab. It managed to create a Punjab like buzz of “change”, getting a traction among people and attracting new entrants. But the euphoria fizzled sooner than expected. The fact that a dozen leaders of the AAP resigned from the party to back Mr Azad immediately after he resigned from Congress, is an indicator as to which direction the wind can blow.

Although there is a buzz that the BJP strategists have no problem, as a last resort, to see “a friendly” Mr Azad becoming chief minister, as the party despite all efforts is finding it hard to have a formidable trans-Jammu and Kashmir presence. It can help them contain the influence of Dr Abdullah, and then who knows in the division of votes between Azad’s outfit and National Conference in areas with Muslim majority, the BJP stood benefitted, directly or indirectly.

If the Centre sees in Mr Azad a prospective Chief Minister, it will happen only at the cost of a big shift in BJP’s policy, post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, to form a majority government on its own with a Hindu chief minister from Jammu. Will Mr Modi, given his friendly posturing towards Mr Azad, be ready for such a scale down that will amount to a big policy shift? This question becomes important as Mr Azad seems to be in no mood to confront the Centre and in true Modi-mould will focus on decimating the Congress in J&K, the beginning of which has already been made.

The Centre’s (read BJP) tacit support to Mr Azad could act as a double-edged weapon if he decides to carry forward even in the election campaign the pro-Modi sentiments that has a great potential to be misconstrued as he acting as someone’s proxy. If he decides to desist from that he can become the rallying point of all anti-BJP sentiments that is prevailing in both Jammu and Kashmir regions, but on different issues and with different dimensions.

How Mr Azad conducts himself is very significant, but equally significant would be to watch the next move of Dr Abdullah and how Congress faces the challenge of its extermination and rise to the occasion.

The moot point is even after seven decades of experimentation, Jammu and Kashmir is headed for another political experiment. The focus this time would clearly be on Mr Azad as the coming Assembly elections will be a make or mar exercise in the twilight of his political career.