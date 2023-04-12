Azad’s autobiography: Political hints and preferences

Although Mr Azad left much to the realm of speculations regarding his future plans in Jammu and Kashmir except asserting that his DPAP will have no pre-poll alliance, two explicit observations made by him in his pre-book release interviews in some ways played the spoilt sport. Firstly, his wholesome praise for Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi describing him as a “statesman” and “too generous”.

Secondly, he left everyone guessing on the issue of a post-poll alliance with BJP. “I do not think that in Kashmir Valley I am going to join hands with any political party…..” On the possibility of a post-poll arrangement with BJP, he said, “Post…… nobody knows. One does not know what will happen after death………”, he vaguely left it that but open to speculations.

“I must give credit to Mr Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition, I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or Hijab. I got some Bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman not taking revenge for that,” Mr Azad qualified his observation regarding Mr Modi’s generosity.

The first inference that could be drawn from his observations regarding no poll-alliances in the Valley, is that the DPAP under his tutelage could be open to poll pacts in the BJP dominated Jammu region where the saffron party is facing huge anti-incumbency.

With Congress almost ruled out and Farooq Abdullah’s Valley-centric National Conference banking heavily on Muslim majority support, Mr Azad’s public expression of cordiality with Mr Modi, could make his friend Dr Abdullah cautious. On his part Mr Azad is seeking to have his share in this majority support base.

While Dr Abdullah quietly witnessed the proceedings sitting among the audience, the nonagenarian and worldly wise Dr Singh - perhaps the lone surviving witness to the political turmoil particularly in Kashmir since 1947- traced his close family ties with Azads.

Amidst the pleasantries which the two leaders exchanged in their respective addresses, the erudite Dr Singh, true to his stature and experience, had a word of advice for Mr Azad filled with caution.