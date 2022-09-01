Azad’s resignation from Congress

Azad accuses Rahul of useless coterie

It will be interesting to shed light on Azad’s accusation of Rahul’s ‘Coterie’ of immature and inexperienced youngsters who know nothing about politics. Azad’s critics have described it as a case of “Pot calling kettle black”.

The idea of the idiom has appeared in the 1606 work of Shakespeare; “Troilus and Cressida” as “the raven chides blackness”. “Pot calling the kettle black” was first used in such a form by Thomas Shelton in his 1620 translation of Cervantes’ “Don Quixote”.

As per Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, who is a frontrunner for the post of Congress president, Azad has been one of the most important members of coterie of Sanjay Gandhi especially at a stage when he was a junior leader and having no experience in politics.

Azad’s ascendency continued in this capacity (coterie member) during the regimes of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi also who trusted him a lot but now he has got hatred for Rahul’s advisors thereby forgetting unlimited powers enjoyed by him as a member of coterie?

Everyone knows about Sanjay Gandhi’s brigade of Ambika Soni, Azad, Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, Digvijai Singh etc., who ruled the roost in Congress hence congressmen want to know the logic behind his previous status of enjoying extra constitutional powers? Sonia Gandhi also had her powerful coterie including Azad who could even play key role in the nominations of chief ministers, state presidents and ministers at the center.

Azad’s close friend, Anand Sharma is also a classic example of preference given by Sonia Gandhi over six-time chief minister, late Virbhadra Singh who was intentionally and intriguingly sworn in UPA2 as union minister after Sharma.

Sonia ensured that Anand got the most important portfolio of commerce and industry, hence experts ask whether Sonia Gandhi could ever justify such demotion of a leader who enjoyed the mass support and always brought the party to power on his own in Himachal? The humiliation did not end here as he was further demoted and allotted an unimportant portfolio of medium and small-scale industries though high command had to bow to his dictate in 2012 when he was assigned an assiduous task of bringing congress back to power in Himachal which he did single handedly with a bang.

Even today, high command has gambled on Virbhadra legacy and impact of his welfare works of three decades as CM by appointing his widow Pratibha Singh, having no mass base, as a state congress chief to oust BJP from power because party is having a drought of a leader blessed with a mass appeal.

The decay and suicidal path adopted by Congress high command does not stop here as there is an evidence of relying upon maverick and comedian, Jaspal Sigh Sidhu, thereby sidelining a mass leader, Amrinder Singh which cost Congress the power in Punjab. None can justify the decision of high command to continue with Sidhu who did everything to damage the party, say his critics.