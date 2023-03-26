Bad roads, faulty drainage

BY AADIL MANZOOR

The dilapidated condition of roads & defunct drainage system of the village Barsoo, tehsil awantipora, district Pulwama, situated some 4 km from Awantipora has caused immense hardships to people. The residents allege that the village is deprived of basic amenities even in modern times, due to which the people have to face multiple difficulties.

"During the last several years, a new era of construction and development has started in the villages, new roads were constructed, but no step has been taken in our village."

The general public especially the youth said the inner roads of the village are in very poor condition and it becomes impossible for them to walk in rains or snow.