Baffliyaz: The place where Alexander lost his horse Bucephalus

Baffilyaz, a small town IN the district Poonch is situated on the historic Mughal road. A curious legend about it states that it is the place where the Alexander during his expeditions towards Indian subcontinent lost his cherished horse called Bucephalus.

Most of the people are well aware about the historic figure Alexander the great. He is well mentioned in the folk traditions of Jammu and Kashmir and is here known by the name of Sikinder Azam. His one of the battles which he has fought with Raja Pours is also very much popular among the local story tellers. I have myself read about him in various Persian literary works. These works are titled as Sikandra Nama and such works are housed in various museums, archival repositories and libraries of Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a one such well preserved manuscript of Sikander Nama housed in Dogra Art Museum at Jammu. This manuscript gives us a detail description of Sikander’s adventures which he made towards east and west.

Besides, coins of Alexander have also been found in Jammu and Kashmir and few of the ancient Macedonian coins are also housed in the numismatic collection at SPS Museum Srinagar.