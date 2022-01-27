Bandipora: Glimpses into the Town

Abdul Ahad Nadim was recognized as its first mystic poet where as Gulam Hassan Khuohmae as main historian of Kashmir and Kh Wali Deen Wani as ‘first Hakeem’ of the region. Immediately after independence, political personalities of National Conference, like Abdul Kabeer Khan (Jai Bhaba) personally had liking for poetry and would love to have ‘Musharas’ at his place.

The ramifications of 1953 did divide National Conference but all the factions supported this literary renaissance of Khuohma. It was the reason during Ghulam Muhammed Bakhshi’s tenure, Jeshne Kashmir was celebrated in the Nishat Bagh of Bandipur with full fervor and zeal. It would end with the annual Musharia, where all the poets of the region, and the invited from other towns, and the city, would take part.

Bakshi Sahib would personally know these poets by name and he became the anchor of this literary renaissance until his removal from power under Kamraj Plan. After him, it was sheer coincidence and good luck that High School was converted into Nadim Memorial Higher Secondary School. It had two distinguished principals, who continued with the literary and intellectual tradition of Bandipur.

Principal Kazmi, whose tenure marks the holistic transformation of education system in this particular school, where extracurricular activism got moxed with curriculum of the courses.