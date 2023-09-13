Baramulla: Cricket's New Dawn

BY SALEEM RASHID SHAH

In the tranquil villages of Baramulla, where the echoes of conflict have lingered for years, two cricketing giants have emerged, redefining the region's sporting narrative. RCC Reds Rohama and Sultan Warriors Baramulla are not just cricket teams, they are symbols of hope, unity, and the power of sports to bring about a positive change.

RCC Reds Rohama, based in the idyllic village of Rohama Rafiabad, has been a ray of hope for the youth caught in the clutches of drug addiction. Against the backdrop of despair, this team has risen as a beacon, leading young, impressionable minds away from substance abuse and towards the joy of sports. The Mir Shafi Sports Ground Rohama, surrounded by nature's splendor, now witnesses a revival as people gather to celebrate the spirit of cricket.

At the heart of RCC Reds Rohama stands Mehraj Mir, affectionately known as 'Man Pandu.' This 25-year-old cricketer has a knack for leaving spectators on the edge with his spectacular fours and sixes. Beyond his cricketing prowess, Man Pandu is a role model, demonstrating that there are alternative paths to success. In a region where traditional career choices have always been limited to MBBS, Engineering, and Civil Services, Man Pandu's journey is a testament to the power of choice and the courage to tread the less-traveled path.

But the story doesn't end here. Baramulla boasts its cricketing gem, Jehangir Lone, lovingly called 'Jack Lone', who plays for Sultan Warriors Baramulla. Jack Lone's story mirrors Man Pandu's, and he is inspiring countless young talents in the region to pick up a cricket bat and dream big. Together, these two cricketers are changing the narrative of what's possible for the youth in Baramulla.