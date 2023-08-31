Battling Despair: Journey from Darkness to Hope

In a world where mental health struggles often remain hidden, Arsalan's story sheds light on the importance of early intervention and effective communication (name changed). The escalating concerns over his well-being, marked by sleepless nights, waning interests, and alarming mood swings, unveiled a deeper struggle with Major Depressive Episode. A candid conversation with his vigilant older brother and timely professional help through the 24/7 TELE-MANAS mental health helpline became the pivotal turning point in Arsalan's life, leading him from the brink of self-harm to a place of renewed hope.

Unfortunately, Arsalan's battle isn't unique. In India, a nation grappling with a staggering suicide rate, especially among young people aged 15-29, the urgency of addressing this public health crisis becomes evident. The Lancet's estimate of approximately 2,50,000 suicide-related deaths in 2022 alone underscores the gravity of the situation. The distressing reality prompts a closer examination of media's role in shaping attitudes and influencing behaviors surrounding this critical issue.