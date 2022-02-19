Be a socially responsible investor

During a routine discussion on this year’s Union Budget with my friends and acquaintances, the framework of different taxes dominated the conservation. I could find curiosity among them when a reference was made about the sin products during the discussion.

The finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget for the financial years 2022-23 kept the taxation rates for sin products untouched for the second consecutive year.

Usually anxious moments hit stock markets before the budget announcements are made, as the sin products are always expected to witness high tax rates. But this time, the budget didn’t fiddle with taxation of these products and kept them unchanged for the second time in a row.

This led to a surge in the prices of the stocks of the companies manufacturing sin products.