Be an informed investor

Believe it or not! The crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic among other things exposed all of us to some important money lessons which serve as a guidance path to mitigate the risks of any financial catastrophe. In the last couple of years, we have been observing innovations in genuine financial products to serve in line with the never-seen-before emerging needs.

However, at the same time a chain of financial products has hit (and continues to hit) markets in one form or the other that promise magical returns in minimum time. We frequently come across investment and savings schemes promising high rates of interest contrary to the market environment.

But, investing in such schemes has always been a very risky proposition. And the chances are that it is a trap to rob investors of their hard-earned money. In simpler terms, the innovative financial products luring investors with quick and high returns contrary to the market environment are always loaded with high risk.

Such products may give hefty returns to the investor on a short term basis, but most of the schemes later vanish in thin air, swindling investors’ money and remain untraced.

Despite incidents of fraud committed through these schemes reported at regular intervals, investment in these high-risk products promising high returns continues to witness a rush of investors.

Actually, the architects of these products continue to revamp these ‘fraudulent’ schemes clandestinely and present the revamped features of the products in such a glittering way that most of the time it becomes difficult for gullible investors to avoid falling victim to the greed of making quick bucks.

Precisely, the ‘hefty’ returns on investment are magically highlighted to lure a common man to catch hold of the schemes by hook or crook. However, it’s also a fact that the greed to make easy money has now become so intense that most of the time it overpowers the financial wisdom of investors.

A huge chain of small investors has already fallen victim to this greed of making quick and easy money and have lost thousands of crores in ‘fraudulent’ schemes. Mostly, these schemes are designed in such a way that investors are paid from money collected from new investors instead of the scheme generating its own earnings. Such schemes run as long as new investors keep investing in the scheme.

However, it’s not only a matter of ‘dubious’ financial schemes, even a lot of small investors lack guidance and market-oriented knowledge to explore appropriate investment opportunities. They are even clueless about the deposit as well as loan schemes to bank upon for their economic prosperity.