Be Stroke Smart on World Stroke Day

BY PROF.(DR) BASHIR AHMAD SANAIE and DR. TANVEER HASSAN BABA

Every year, on October 29th, the world unites to observe World Stroke Day, an important occasion dedicated to raising awareness of the serious nature and high rates of stroke, talk about prevention and treatment and ensure better care and support for survivors. Stroke is the second most common cause of death in India. About 1,85,000 stroke cases are reported every year in India with nearly one stroke every 40 seconds and one stroke death every 4 minutes.

A stroke, also known as a “brain attack”, occurs when the blood supply to the brain gets blocked or a blood vessel in the brain bursts. According to doctors, strokes lead to damage or death of parts of the brain and this condition can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death. There are two main types of stroke : Ischemic and Haemorrhagic.

Ischemic strokes: These strokes occur as a result of an obstruction in a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain.

Haemorrhagic strokes: Haemorrhagic strokes happen when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into the brain.

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA or mini-stroke): A TIA is caused by a temporary disruption in the blood supply to an area of the brain. It can cause symptoms similar to a stroke, but unlike a stroke these symptoms pass quickly and usually fully resolve within 24 hours.

Spot the Stroke (Be Stroke Smart and “BE FAST”)

When it comes to strokes seconds count, as “Time is Brain”. The risk of death and disability from stroke can be lowered with timely treatment. “BE FAST” and recognize the signs or symptoms of a stroke. Don’t wait to see if symptoms go away. Rush to the hospital as every minute counts. Any sudden onset disturbance in dekhna, dikhana, hath, pair, bol or chal should raise suspicion of stroke and indicate prompt medical consultation. A commonly used acronym is BE FAST. “Bachav” (B - Baazu, A – Aawaz, Cha – Chehra, V – Vakt) could be an easy urdu pneumonic.