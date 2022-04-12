Be wary of property deals

Even as the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic brought a wide range of miseries to the people on health as well as the economic front, it simultaneously created opportunities for better living. Among other things, people started eagerly looking for avenues to secure their financial health and be future-ready to face any distressful situation.

In the last two years of pandemic, amid huge job losses and drastic fall in their incomes, millions of people boarded various investment platforms as first-time investors in a bid to ensure their improved financial health.

Surprisingly, equity markets remained in festive mood with a rush of millions of first-time retail investors at a time when the virus was taking a heavy toll of life across the geographies. Meantime, we also witnessed a large number of raw retail investors trying their hand on other classes of investments.