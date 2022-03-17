Belief in Allah and what was revealed to the Prophetic trail right from Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) forms the cornerstone of faith, as is laid down in the Holy Verse:
‘’Say (O Muslims) We believe in Allah and that which is revealed unto us and that which was revealed unto Abraham and Ismael, and Isaac and Jacob, and the tribes, and that which Moses and Jesus received, and that which the Prophets received from their Lord, We make no distinction between any of them, and unto Him we have surrendered (2:136)
It is enjoined upon Muslims to believe in Allah (SwT) as also what was revealed unto all in the Prophetic Trail from Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) in the descending order to Hazrat Ismael (A.S) Hazrat Isaac (A.S) Hazrat Yaqub (A.S) Hazrat Musa (A.S) Hazrat Issa (A.S) and Prophets right up to last in the Prophetic Trail—Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) .
We may not make any distinction between them. The belief in Allah (SwT) and revelation undertakes surrender unto Him.
There can be no turning away from such an undertaking, as it may take us onto the path of schism—of needless divisions, as laid down in the Holy Verse following the one noted above:
‘’And if they believe in the like of that which ye believe, then they are rightly guided. But if they turn away, then are they in schism and Allah will suffice thee (for defence) against them. He is the Hearer, the Knower’’ (2: 137)
For being rightly guided, the belief has to be across the board in Allah (SwT) and revelations without dissension. Dissension amounts to turning away from Truth and being in schism.
Those who keep faith in Allah (SwT) and revelations stand assured of defence against the ones who turn away, as Allah (SwT) is the Hearer (Ultimate in Perception) and Knower (Ultimate in Knowledge).