Belief in Allah and what was revealed to the Prophetic trail right from Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) forms the cornerstone of faith, as is laid down in the Holy Verse:

‘’Say (O Muslims) We believe in Allah and that which is revealed unto us and that which was revealed unto Abraham and Ismael, and Isaac and Jacob, and the tribes, and that which Moses and Jesus received, and that which the Prophets received from their Lord, We make no distinction between any of them, and unto Him we have surrendered (2:136)