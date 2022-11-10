Belief & Relationship

The believers are ordained that belief should prevail over any other consideration, even if it involves blood bonds or valued possessions:

O you who believe! Do not ally yourself with your parents and your siblings if they prefer disbelief to belief. Whoever of you allies with them; these are the wrongdoers’’ (9:23)

It follows that belief has the supreme consideration in the divine scheme of things, and where one has to take a call between what he believes in and his blood bonds with the parents &/or the siblings, he/she has to tread the path of belief, even if it amounts to disassociation with those with whom blood bonds are shared. Not only the blood bonds, even valued possessions take secondary considerations, where belief is concerned: