Best to leave Bollywood alone

It may be difficult for the BJP to keep to these limits, particularly at a time when the party sees success in gobbling up more and more open spaces and controlling the narrative so much that even the usually dissent-allergic stars begin to speak. From a purely pragmatic lens, this control over the short haul will cost the BJP in the long run.

As it is, it is difficult to escape the notion that the rise of the BJP has come alongside an increasingly top-down control of the party apparatus, with one man and his chosen lieutenant in control and willing to pull down or bring up anyone they might wish.

This is high command mode of the kind the BJP or its earlier forms have never had. In this set up, the best way to grow politically is to rustle up an issue that can come to the headlines, playing along religious divisions and hoping that you will catch the fancy of the high command and get picked up for a bigger role, or at least remain in the running in your current role.

This dynamic creates tension where there is none; it whips up sentiment and burns up effigies on non-issues but it misses the most important elements of governance.

Usually, it works like this: A State Home Minister encouraging mobs often seeks to divert attention from his poor performance on core issues of law & order. An NCB official targeting Khan, as did happen, runs an opportunistic raid to escape scrutiny on the integrity of his actions here and elsewhere. A party worker taking to the streets brings himself or herself into limelight the moment he plays a communal card.

Event management may have begun at the top but it quickly percolates to become a disease across the wide reaches of the party today – eating into the vitals of the nation.

What is worse, there seems to be the confident belief within that this brings votes, and that as long as the pot is boiling, people will be distracted, the song and dance will keep them engaged and the ticket counters will continue to do business.

That was mostly Bollywood’s model; now the State has become a version of Bollywood – some mirch-masala and we will live on till the day the movie ends and the harsh reality of weak governance, widespread unemployment and a nation weakened by internal strife strikes us hard.