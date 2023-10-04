Between Growth and Ground Reality | What Should be the priority of the Govt?

BY DR SHAKIL BHAT

In the intricate complexity of economic discourse, the interplay between GDP growth and employment generation has been a subject of long debate. The metrics by which we measure a nation's economic prowess often become the focal point of intense scrutiny and debate.

The recent data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) has thrust India into the limelight, revealing a GDP growth rate of 7.8% for the first quarter (Q1/2023-224 FY).

Such a figure is not merely a statistic; it is a testament to India's burgeoning economic might, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. This remarkable growth rate is emblematic of more than just economic vitality; it underscores the unwavering commitment of the Indian government to foster an environment conducive to economic expansion.

Moreover, it serves as an indicator of the robust performance across various verticals of the economy. It is essential to also evaluate the state of employment generation in India during this period. Employment, often regarded as a key indicator of economic health, provides a more holistic view of the nation's economic trajectory.

According to a report by global recruitment company Michael Page India, white-collar hiring in India saw a significant increase, with the overall number of jobs rising by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. This growth was spearheaded by job positions within financial services (up by 49%), technology (up by 16%), and FMCG (up by 42%).