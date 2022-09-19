Between myth and reality

The conference deliberations, formal and informal threw beams on these dissertations. The boys and girls were ready to open up to explore the answers to these hard questions generated by different narratives. It was clear that each one desired peace and prosperity.

The sufferings of the people inside the valley or out from the valley are akin. No one seems to be at its place and each one has tears in eyes and sadness in heart. The affluence and conflict have ended up in confluence for defaced ‘common social’.

The number of unmarried girls has risen to an alarming figure giving rise to moral insolvency and disintegration of families. The old are helpless and youth is in dilemma of formalism and pragmatism. The conflict not only displaced minority but also took heavy toll of majority.

There are scarcity of boys; and those who are, are hardly interested in domestic work and in their agricultural activities. Hence labour force is from outside. They are mostly poor, low esteem non-native Muslims of different parts of the country. A cursory look and you find them in the fields, in constructions and working as house servants.

They have been their over the years and now ready to emerge as one more strata of a Kashmiri society. It is a structural alteration, wilfully done but collectively despised. The hegemonic leadership in past has not made it an issue, perhaps presuming it a demographic leverage without understanding its ramifications.

There is simmering discontentment about it, at all levels. The educated middle class intellectual perceives it as social and cultural decadence.

Kashmir has become a rich pocket of affluence where preachers in mosques sanction incoming of that populace of same religion that serves it in fields, constructions and homes, as employees of natives.

The irony is in populist discourse it negates the flow of rich non-native settlements, including flow of capital. But actually, at ground level its ethnic core is fractured beyond measure, wilfully.

Time is not far away when these ground changes, wilfully sought by religious and political elite would change the societal composition and very character of masses that Indian state could not do through its policies.

Kashmir of its own will turns to be a non-homogenised society. In a couple of generations henceforth, non-native Muslim elites would replace native elitisms with different social consequences.

Pandit population has already undergone this social heterogeneity forced by displacement and by different political dispensations. It is a concern that new generation of both KP and KM have to face, mother tongue already stigmatised and gone, then it would be time to mourn what their leaders have done to them.

The social decadence wilfully at grassroots level has broken the native social structure. The matches are difficult to find.

Even if boys and girls are available, it is hard to come in terms for mutual esteem and compatibility. The drugs and depression have found route in private spaces.