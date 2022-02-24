Between Peter Pan and Wendy Darling

With age comes responsibility” and “responsibility is a burden” are two old sayings and unescapable truth of life. However, there are some people who ‘never grow up’, or take responsibility.

They enjoy living life carefree, and find responsibilities challenging and try to escape them by behaving immaturely. They are called Peter Pans.

Peter Pan is a fictional character created by Scottish novelist James Matthew Barrie in the early 1900s. His character is a care-free young boy, who never grows up.