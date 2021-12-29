Between Teaching and Business

One year into my job I realized how low the awareness about IITs and other premier institutes was among my cousins and friends back home. I learned that I was probably the first ever Kashmiri Muslim to pursue a B. Tech. from IIT Bombay. At that time IIT Bombay was already more than 50 years old university. This thought was very disturbing - I realized how many Kashmiris despite being intellectually competent and financially well-off were not able to make it to the best universities in India and abroad.



In 2012, I quit my job and moved back to Kashmir with a simple aim to increase the number of students from Kashmir who make it to IITs and other prestigious universities. Back then 1-2 Kashmiris would make it to IITs every 2-3 years. Students did have a vague idea of what IITs were but had no idea how to prepare for it. It was very difficult to convince parents and students to start preparing for IITs from class XI itself. When I started my institute in 2012 - the first batch to whom I taught all three subjects, physics, chemistry and mathematics, were just 4 students. I understood that this was going to be a long haul.



Fast-forward, in 2016, 4 of our students made it to IIT. This was a landmark result not just for our institute but also for IIT aspirants from the valley. There were 4 students who had lived all their lives in Kashmir, not all from rich families, they had made it to IITs without spending lacs or having to move out of the state. It made qualifying for IITs more achievable. One of my students from Shopian made it to IIT Bombay (is he the second ever!?). To this day this has been one of the happiest moments of my life.