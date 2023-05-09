Beware of the emotional junk

BY MEHREEN RIYAZ

All of us are concerned about the negative consequences of junk food. As per health experts, pizza, burgers, fries, ice cream, candies, soft drinks, chocolate, and chips should be avoided for ensuring good health.

But do we ever pay attention to the emotional junk? When it comes to our mental health, do we really care about what are we feeding our mind on daily basis. Do we really care about the adverse effects of unhealthy mind set?

Parents often restrict their children for eating junk food, but do they really understand that comparing their kids with others can have more adverse effects than eating a slice of pizza or a packet of candies.

People nowadays are switching to healthier diets to ensure, longevity and a healthy lifestyles. They keep a check on amount of calories they take on daily basis. However, there is one aspect that is frequently minimised, disregarded, and ignored, but which actually has detrimental impact on our health and longevity. And that is our emotional aspect.

Researchers from Yale University established that "people who react to situations with strong emotions, particularly anger, are especially more likely to die of cardiac arrest."

The "emotional junk food" that negatively impacts our mental health comprises anger, disgust, worry, grief, fears, frustration, rumination, inferiority complexes, depression, and apathetic issues. These "Negative" feelings are poisonous and act as silent killers. The longer we experience these emotions, the worse they are for our health.

It creates disturbance in our bodily functioning. As a result, stress chemicals are released, which sap our energy and speed ageing. Both brain cells and muscle mass are lost as a result of them. It is harder for us to bounce back in life. We lose ability to think clearly, make good decisions. It also impacts our learning and it has serious consequences.