Beyond Academics

BY S N GILANI
You must have heard of the aphorism - "You can drag a horse to the river, but can't make it drink." But what if the horse were thirsty? It would not only trot right up to the water but also lower its head for a sip. So doing something out of compulsion is very different from doing it as a choice.
Why do many children become serious about their studies once they step into their teens? Probably because childhood is a time for fun and play, and hours of study, examination and continuous assessment, violate the instinctive affinity (natural rights) of children to eat, sleep and play.
Kindergarten is a child's first step into a formal learning set-up. So it is upto the teacher to make those early years a pleasant experience. It is time to cherish, fun-filled carefree days. For a child kindergarten is a home away from home. The teacher is, for many a mother.
Every action, every word is repeated during role-play. Everything that happens in the class is acted at home. It is important to know how a child talks & behaves. It is also important to listen to them. It is well known that a child's mind is full of information.
Let it flow freely. Give them right to ask and feel pleasure in answering. The environment should stimulate and support all round well being. The early childhood years are very crucial so being their teacher is not an easy task.
It is not just being with children, but being a part of them and feeling what they feel. Seeing the world the way they see it and guiding them through. The joy of being with the children is beyond description.
The early childhood days are times when whatever the teacher says is a divine truth. Even when a teacher makes a genuine mistake the child will not accept it as such for the simple reason, "My teacher said so."
Teaching involves helping children acquire a variety of skills from making friends to doing well academically. So, relational skill become important here. Take a new class. The first thing of course is to break the ice and establish common ground between teacher and students.
This can be done only by teachers. No technology can do this job for you. Perhaps, the best way to do this is to play an interesting game, which might or might not involve physical activity but must involve eye contact. It is important that the teacher participates in these activities.
There is definite connection between feelings of trust and security and willingness to open up. It is thus important for a teacher to establish trust and confidence to prove the kind of comfort and security within which a child feels ready to experiment.
On the home front, it is common cry of most parents that their children spend too much time watching television/mobile/tablets and too little time reading. They are annoyed if a child doesn't take interest in doing his/her homework. For them, the future of a child depends on the performance in the examination. Every child has a dream probably fed by parents who see their children being what they could not be.
In this context the role of a teacher is vital in moulding the future of a child.
Let's remember all children are gifted in some special way, and the teachers not Technology/Artificial Intelligence help that wonderful process in the most memorable way.
Let's make the difference to every child's life by investing love and care.
S N Gilani, Founder & Director DMPS, Pampore. He can be reached at sngilani786@gmail.com