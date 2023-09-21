Beyond Academics

BY S N GILANI

You must have heard of the aphorism - "You can drag a horse to the river, but can't make it drink." But what if the horse were thirsty? It would not only trot right up to the water but also lower its head for a sip. So doing something out of compulsion is very different from doing it as a choice.

Why do many children become serious about their studies once they step into their teens? Probably because childhood is a time for fun and play, and hours of study, examination and continuous assessment, violate the instinctive affinity (natural rights) of children to eat, sleep and play.

Kindergarten is a child's first step into a formal learning set-up. So it is upto the teacher to make those early years a pleasant experience. It is time to cherish, fun-filled carefree days. For a child kindergarten is a home away from home. The teacher is, for many a mother.

Every action, every word is repeated during role-play. Everything that happens in the class is acted at home. It is important to know how a child talks & behaves. It is also important to listen to them. It is well known that a child's mind is full of information.