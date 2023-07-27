Beyond celebrating the days

Every day is some special day. Dedicating a day for something special or important is in fashion. Acknowledging what is truly valuable carries significance, and is a welcome move.

But what is unwelcoming is when this practice becomes just a formality in daily affair. For a routine, or just a trivial matter, the day culture is finding a fertile ground.

The social invention is now taking rounds in the corridors of our ordinary living. This contagious strand of day celebration is setting a peculiar precedence.

Internationally, nationally, historically or thematically some days truly carry special significance. Raising awareness and sensitization to voice for a particular cause and a genuine concern is a necessity.

Some instances are a reminder or an alarm about a grave concern. The particularity attached to such important days speaks for that unique distinction.

However, over the recent past, day celebration trend has taken a trivial twist. The eccentric approach of celebrating days for almost everything is just not fine.