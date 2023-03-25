Beyond Fairy Tales

Sleepless Beauty has an interesting crunch in it: the witch is scary, the threat is real, and Beauty triumphs romantically in the end. The whole tale reworks just one popular rendering of Sleepless Beauty– a sage of many incarnations. Unlike a passive heroine Cinderella, there is a progressive twist in the character of Beauty who is a ‘doer’, subverting traditional scenarios in order to skewer the values that Cinderella reinforced sometimes back.

This paradigm shift, even in fairy tales, implies many a point. The foremost is that the world is not the same. And it won’t be ever. Change is something inevitable. Cinderella has not died. The fact is that she is no more wanted.

An embodiment of virtues, a paragon of truthfulness, and a byword of selflessness— Cinderella is confined to archives. Beauty has stolen the march. She is on the stage, glittering under the flash-bulbs, swaying the world with her bold persona.

Yes, she’s bold! Rather bold and beautiful. No hang-ups, no hesitations; striking the iron when it’s hot, unmindful about burning of fingers and carrying the day impudently. This is the quintessence of Beauty. Witches won’t stop her and world she won’t leave. Pain she cannot endure but prince she can entice.

The character of Beauty is all-alluring. Don’t think she is ‘Revamped Cinderella’. She is Beauty out and out. No white dress, no long hair, no golden wings, no magic wand: Beauty is bereft of all such frippery.

She is more or less a clever playboy. She thinks not of bees and butterflies, but burgers and burgundy. She dreams not of flowers and fragrances, but of fads, fans and followers. Reason is her anathema; fascination her manna. Love is her pet dog; lust her pet toy.