Beyond object of debate

As aptly said by Shayir-i-Mashriq Allama Iqbal (RA)—Wajood-i-Zan Say Hai Tasweerey Kainaat Main Rang….In fact, the woman of Allama’s thought is a paragon of nobility vindicated even by the purity of scintillating moon and sheeny constellations—Ghawah Es Ki Sharafat Pay Hain Mah-o-Parveen…

Down the history, one can trace out woman’s journey, when not long ago in the West she was tied up to a horse and carried through the streets. Those were the times when Christianity had declared her as Devil Incarnate and the Church authorities were seriously discussing if she had a soul at all. In Pre-Islamic Arabia, newborn girls were buried alive. She wasn’t any better in the East where she was burnt alive with her dead husband.

However, that was the transient dark period in the history of her existence. Since then, we claim she has been going ‘up and up on the ladder of emancipation’.