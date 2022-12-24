Beyond Ordinary

The whole process leads to pollution of every kind, passing from smoke into smother.

Seeking happiness in satisfying the desires by way of reprehensible ways vanquishes the method of seeking happiness by limiting the desires.

Bernard Shaw writes- “You have no right to consume happiness without producing it than to consume wealth without producing it.”

The question arises: how to produce happiness? Well, happiness is a state of mind. You can simply produce and find it by being grateful to Allah; by striving to be comfortable with your conscience; by being with your good companions; or by being in love with those who love you unconditionally. Ironically, happiness has been a misnomer for most of us.

We derive so-called happiness from pitiful things like dancing to the tunes of filmy lyrics, TV-watching, eating flavorsome food, donning cheesy clothes, wearing ostentatious ornaments and more so from owning a huge house and classy car.

To be precise, happiness has been integrated with any sort of perversion and a plausible terminology has been invented to justify the same. We have been successful in maintaining a charade.

All the same, plugging the loopholes or flaws in ourselves, in society or system or set-up is not altogether a chimera or a hopeless case. There is always a scope for amendment.

Planet earth, hitherto, hasn’t at all got filled with sly souls in entirety! Noble souls and hearts still exist amongst us. And it is they alone, for whose sake Allah is still sustaining this world which otherwise appears ripe for a drastic doom.

Such souls aren’t simply ordinary. They are extraordinary. Unlike many of us, they have the sound faculties to grasp the superficiality of this flimsy world, and the actual reality of life. They never mold the truth because of personal expediency.

They speak it out boldly even if it goes against them. They counter their opponents by substantial arguments and not by jumbled street-jargon. Incoherence of words and deeds is not their hallmark.

They know that the world is not their perpetual abode, and that’s why they live like travelers—unassuming, simple and selfless. For them—