Beyond Plain Reading

Maybe political rhetoric or the calculus of science does breed stasis but as far as poetry is concerned, it does have a faculty to send ripples into the human soul through its thought process. Poetry is not literary lint or thought unworthy of a paragraph or random words tossed on the page. In fewer words, poetry says more than prose. Verses should not mean but be—this is the secret of readable poetry, which is nothing but a slice of life.

John Keats lived only 25 years, yet in a short life-span, he enriched the English lan­guage with some of its greatest poems. ‘Ode to a Nightingale’ is an unforgettable classic.

He once wrote—“We read five things but never feel them to the full until we have gone the same steps as the Author”.

Displaying myriad literary influences, and speaking in many voices, the poet always tries to, with the needle of irony and ecstasy, weave his way through the warp of the past and present.

The power of his message is gauged by its tendency to generate cathar­sis among readers. The more the people attach themselves to each and every twist of his written word, the more consequen­tial it possibly can prove.