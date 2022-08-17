Beyond the expression of shock

The first thing that needs attention in the case of the killings of innocent civilians by terrorists, is this: No ifs and buts.

We shouldn’t be throwing explanations, of whatever nature, and water down the ghastly and criminal in this act of killing a Kashmir Pandit.

It is not the time to shower sympathies, or talk about the usual stuff, like communal harmony, traditional brotherhood etc. It is time to call it what it is. And that is, killing a human being.

An act of murder. An act of crime, that is ugly, reprehensible, and intolerable. Life of a Kashmiri Pandit is as valid and as authentic as is the life of anyone living on this planet.