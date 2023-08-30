Bhandar: Our Traditional Community Feast

The "bhandar" in Kashmir holds a cultural significance that spans generations. Known for their inclusivity and warmth, "bhandars" have been an integral part of Kashmiri culture. The term "Bhandar" refers to a community feast, where locals come together to share a meal and celebrate various occasions. This tradition played a significant role in shaping the social fabric of Kashmir. The tradition reflects the values of unity, generosity, and mutual support within the Kashmiri society.
One of the most notable aspects of the "bhandars" was their open invitation. Bhandars were not limited to specific communities or classes; instead, they were open to all, irrespective of caste, creed, or social status. This inclusive nature of Bhandars embodied the spirit of togetherness and coexistence that Kashmir cherished for centuries.
Our traditional "bhandars"were not only a means to satisfy hunger but also served as platforms for social interaction and reinforcement of community bonds.
During the medieval period in Kashmir, which spans roughly the 7th to the 17th century, the region was known for its rich cultural amalgamation. It was a melting pot of various religious and cultural practices, including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Islam. This diversity was reflected in the cuisine and eating habits of the people. The tradition of "bhandars" emerged as a means to bring together individuals from different backgrounds to share a meal in a spirit of brotherhood.
The concept of "bhandar" in Kashmir was deeply rooted in the ethos of selflessness and service. These gatherings were organized by religious institutions, temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and other community centers. The meals were often vegetarian to accommodate the dietary preferences of the diverse population, and the emphasis was on providing sustenance to all, irrespective of their social or economic status.
One of the key aspects of these "bhandars"was their role in fostering social harmony. People from various castes, creeds, and walks of life would sit together on the ground, disregarding societal hierarchies, and share a common meal. This practice not only helped in breaking down barriers but also promoted a sense of equality and fraternity among the participants. It was a way to transcend the divisions that often plagued society during that time.
The preparation and distribution of the meals for these community lunches were often carried out through voluntary contributions. Members of the community would donate food grains, vegetables, and other essentials to support the cause.
This collaborative effort showcased the collective responsibility ensuring that no one went hungry. Moreover, it promoted a sense of collective ownership and involvement in the welfare of the community.
Beyond the social and cultural aspects, our traditional "bhandars" had economic implications as well. These gatherings provided a safety net for those who might be facing food scarcity due to various reasons such as natural disasters or economic hardships. It was a way to address the challenges of food insecurity by ensuring that no one was left without a meal.
In addition to their immediate impact, "bhandars"also had a long-lasting influence on the ethos of Kashmiri society. The practice instilled values of compassion, empathy, and selflessness. It became a symbol of communal harmony and a reminder of the power of unity in the face of diversity. The stories and memories of these gatherings were passed down through generations, contributing to the shaping of a shared cultural heritage.
"Bhandars " held a significant place in Kashmir. They were more than just meals; they were a manifestation of the inclusive and diverse nature of Kashmiri society. This tradition brought people together, transcended barriers, and promoted a sense of unity that resonated through the centuries. The legacy of these community feasts continues to influence the cultural identity of Kashmir.