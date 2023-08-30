Bhandar: Our Traditional Community Feast

The "bhandar" in Kashmir holds a cultural significance that spans generations. Known for their inclusivity and warmth, "bhandars" have been an integral part of Kashmiri culture. The term "Bhandar" refers to a community feast, where locals come together to share a meal and celebrate various occasions. This tradition played a significant role in shaping the social fabric of Kashmir. The tradition reflects the values of unity, generosity, and mutual support within the Kashmiri society.

One of the most notable aspects of the "bhandars" was their open invitation. Bhandars were not limited to specific communities or classes; instead, they were open to all, irrespective of caste, creed, or social status. This inclusive nature of Bhandars embodied the spirit of togetherness and coexistence that Kashmir cherished for centuries.

Our traditional "bhandars"were not only a means to satisfy hunger but also served as platforms for social interaction and reinforcement of community bonds.