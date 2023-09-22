Biden’s address at UNGA

The 78th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began, as always, earlier this month. In keeping with UNGA practice its High-Level Segment (HLS)started on the 19th, that is the third Tuesday of the month. This period attracts world leaders who get an opportunity to address the UNGA and also interact among themselves. Since 1955 (HLS) begins with Brazil’s statement.

The second statement is always that of the United States and it is customary for the US President to travel from Washington DC to New York to deliver it. Diplomats look forward to this address because it indicates the American administration’s priorities and pre-occupations.

This is because ever since the United Nations was established in 1945 the US has remained the world’s pre-eminent power and its policies and predilections greatly influence the course of events.

This was so during the Cold War when the Soviet Union was a superpower possessing immense military strength and pursuing an ideology to which millions of people were committed.

It is also so today when a rising China is posing a challenge to the US in geo-politics, economically and also in science and technology.

President Joe Biden’s address to the UNGA covered a wide gamut of issues—political, economic, human rights, the need to reform the institutions of global governance, the essentiality of collectively combating the greatest international crisis of our times—climate change, the management of the rise of China and of course Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Significantly, the Russian invasion and its consequences came towards the conclusion of his address.