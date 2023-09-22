Biden’s address at UNGA

The 78th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began, as always, earlier this month. In keeping with UNGA practice its High-Level Segment (HLS)started on the 19th, that is the third Tuesday of the month. This period attracts world leaders who get an opportunity to address the UNGA and also interact among themselves. Since 1955 (HLS) begins with Brazil’s statement.
The second statement is always that of the United States and it is customary for the US President to travel from Washington DC to New York to deliver it. Diplomats look forward to this address because it indicates the American administration’s priorities and pre-occupations.
This is because ever since the United Nations was established in 1945 the US has remained the world’s pre-eminent power and its policies and predilections greatly influence the course of events.
This was so during the Cold War when the Soviet Union was a superpower possessing immense military strength and pursuing an ideology to which millions of people were committed.
It is also so today when a rising China is posing a challenge to the US in geo-politics, economically and also in science and technology.
President Joe Biden’s address to the UNGA covered a wide gamut of issues—political, economic, human rights, the need to reform the institutions of global governance, the essentiality of collectively combating the greatest international crisis of our times—climate change, the management of the rise of China and of course Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Significantly, the Russian invasion and its consequences came towards the conclusion of his address.
Biden reiterated all the points that the US has made about the inadmissibility of Russia’s invasion but by placing other issues higher in his speech’s order Biden was signaling that the canvas on which the US is operating globally is very wide and that the Ukraine issue does not occupy so much of its mind space that none is left for other important issues. Naturally, this will not make Ukraine happy for it indicates the ‘routinization’ of the conflict and that it has reached a kind of stalemate on the ground.
Hence, realistically what matters now is the management of its fall out rather than its resolution. This will hardly make the Europeans happy for they too would like the conflict to end. The fact is though that NATO has made changes in the European security architecture and feels that it has the ability to ensure that Russian military moves can be absorbed. Meanwhile the pressure of sanctions on Russia will be maintained leading to its ever-greater reliance on China.
Biden began his address by referring to the enormous change in US-Vietnam relations over the past half century. Based on this process of transformation he advanced the proposition that “our history need not dictate our future”. Individuals and peoples and countries should look ahead and not remained mired in the past. Indeed, in many cases it is in their interest not to look back but focus on the present and the future.
This is especially if their present has overcome the liabilities and handicaps of the past. However, the fact is that human beings cannot easily overcome emotion and hence, the desire to right the ‘wrongs of history’. This is often a futile quest for the ‘wrongs’ were committed not by those who living now but by their ancestors.
Indeed, battles won and lost in the past cannot be fought again. All this is more relevant now because science and technology are bringing about fundamental changes and also challenges for all peoples. Thus, the path to peace and prosperity lies through a mastery of current and new knowledge and not through nursing grievances.
Biden also spoke eloquently about humanity’s common future. He said “The United States seeks a more secure, more prosperous and more equitable world for all people because we know our future is bound to yours. Let me repeat that: our future is bound to yours.
And no nation can meet the challenges of today alone”. In uttering these words Biden was merely reiterating the theme of India’s G20 presidency: One earth, One family, One future. These noble words are fine but what is needed is action by the affluent countries.
That action will mean sacrifice and a willingness to not only share financial resources and technologies but to assist the Global South in becoming producers of frontier technologies and of becoming capable of fundamental break throughs in science.
That the advanced world is simply not willing to do. In fact, the entire regime put in place over the past six decades is on the protection of intellectual property. Thus, Biden’s words cannot be taken seriously because they are not matched by action. Indeed, they go against the very basis of the capitalist system on which the US and the western democracies are founded.
This is also illustrated by these countries reneging on each and every commitment they made on climate change issues over the past three decades. The only difference is that Biden realizes that an attempt has to be made to take the world along while his predecessor Donald Trump was upfront in proclaiming that he was concerned not about the world’s welfare but of his own country. Hence, he openly stressed America First.
The fact is that till now the advanced world has not reached a view that the planet’s ills cannot be rectified but by their acknowledging their historical responsibility in bringing the world to the present stage and after that by taking corrective action.