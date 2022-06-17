Biden’s West Asia Visit

The White House announced on June 14 that President Joe Biden will undertake a tour of West Asia on July 13-16. His visit will take him to Israel and Saudi Arabia and also the West Bank.

A senior US official, in a background briefing, projected the trip as part of Biden’s commitment to engage the world.

As a Presidential candidate he had vehemently criticised his predecessor President Donald Trump for following a policy of disengaging the US from the world.

Biden had then asserted that as the world’s pre-eminent power the US could not afford to allow geo-political vacuums to develop because China and other states inimical to the US would rush to fill in these vacated spaces.