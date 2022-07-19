Big B playing for RBI

Notably, the Government of India in March 2014 empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a Fund under the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014 by inserting section 26A in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. As per this amendment, all banks are required to transfer money lying in accounts that have been inoperative for at least 10 years to the Fund. In fact, banks have to list out inoperative accounts every month and transfer funds lying in these accounts, along with interest accrued, by the end of the subsequent month.

The money in the Fund is invested in various financial instruments. The income thus earned is used for paying interest on the deposits as well as using it for investor awareness and education purposes. Here, it is important to note that the unclaimed balance transferred to the DEAF doesn’t mean the account holders lose their right to claim their money. They can claim their amount after furnishing necessary documents in line with the KYC norms.

Actually, unclaimed money deposit accounts is not only an issue with banks, thousands of crores of rupees are unclaimed in post office schemes (popularly known as small savings schemes) like Post Office Savings Accounts, Recurring Deposit Accounts, Time Deposit Accounts, Monthly Income scheme, Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme Accounts, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificates, Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts and discontinued Small Savings Schemes. As per the rule, “inoperative account” means an account under any of the schemes not operated upon for a period of three years if operable on regular basis, or if there is a date of maturity, from date of maturity, as the case may be.

The money in these unclaimed accounts gets transferred to the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund, which was launched by the government in 2016.