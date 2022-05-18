Big challenges, Bigger Responsibilities

It doesn’t require any extra intelligence to measure the scale of responsibility in the face of a problem that is big enough to threaten the very existence of life on this planet.
When something endangers life per se on earth, it means that the entire globe has to join hands to fight the problem, and look for the means to save the existence of humankind.
We saw how the populations world over were threatened by a pandemic, and how the entire world got together to save life from the virus. Similarly, and at a bigger plane, we have the problem of climate change.
Some time back it was just a theoretical debate in which scientists on both sides would argue for and against the proposition. There were some global leaders who would dismiss it as a piece of propaganda.
But now it has moved from theory into a visible thing. The changes in the pattern of temperature tell us a story that is very scary.
The unusual rise in temperatures is indicative of changes in climate. We have seen here in Kashmir how temperatures went suddenly up in the first week of April.
That was something unexpected. Likewise in mainland India. The rise in temperature, coupled with some other factors, even led to a severe power crisis.
All this indicates that the effects of climate change are becoming more visible, and more pronounced. In such a situation it is the duty of global leaders to take more steps to contain the adverse changes in climate.
To this end, a radical policy shift is needed in many sectors. The economic pattern has to align itself with the shifting paradigm. The industrial activities have to be modified to reduce emissions.
The consumerist trends have to be be changed so that biodiversity is maintained. But at the same time, activities have to be undertaken at smaller levels.
We in Kashmir must sensitise people on this subject, and make them responsive towards environment, and the importance of natural ways of dealing with our environment.
If all of us, from individuals to transnational institutions, don’t collaborate to save our planet, future generations would have to pay a heavy price for our negligence.