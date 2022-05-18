Big challenges, Bigger Responsibilities

We saw how the populations world over were threatened by a pandemic, and how the entire world got together to save life from the virus. Similarly, and at a bigger plane, we have the problem of climate change.

Some time back it was just a theoretical debate in which scientists on both sides would argue for and against the proposition. There were some global leaders who would dismiss it as a piece of propaganda.

But now it has moved from theory into a visible thing. The changes in the pattern of temperature tell us a story that is very scary.