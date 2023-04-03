By 50, Ghulam Nabi, my patient, had lost all his permanent teeth due to lack of dental care at early age as well as limited health and dental facilities available for restoration. But now he is wearing a full set of permanent dentures supported by pins as he calls it. The permanent set of dentures are now fixed using dental implants.
Dental implantology is newest medical procedure that has gained prominence in last couple of years especially with increased awareness about this procedure and flexibility in availability in markets with increased outflow of dental implant companies.
Dental implants are biocompatible medical devices that are surgically implanted in the jaws of patient in place of missing teeth and help in restoring the lost teeth to help maintain the functions of the patient.
Dental implants have been advantageous especially for people who have lost most of their permanent teeth and wear removable dentures or could not replace their missing teeth due to lack of support and bone.
Especially aged and old people who have been using removable set of dentures but face enormous problems like facial sagging, social rejection and perceived low confidence while talking and maintaining proper function and speech.
In Kashmir most of people who have been living with dentures often complain of loose dentures, slippage of dentures while talking and eating, problems faced while chewing and cleaning of dentures, dentures need to be removed during night, are often misplaced and subjected to heavy wear and tear in addition to posing problem for gums.
Dental Implants have overcome all these problems and give a near permanent solution with nearly a lifetime warranty and also made it a affordable solution.
Most of patients often are sceptical and fearful about the surgical procedure involved in dental implants and these apprehensions often keep them away from this treatment.
It’s pertinent to mention that dental implants are safest and easiest procedure carried with minimal surgical intervention under normal circumstances and patients don’t feel any pain or other complications and can join their activities on same day of surgery.
Another misconception reported about dental implants is huge pricing and time gap between surgery and teeth replacement.
With new methods of Basal implantology, dentures can be immediately replaced within 48-72 hrs as compared to earlier waiting period of nearly 3 -4 months that too at an affordable rates.
Dental implants rates in India and particularly in Kashmir are lowest if one compares it with rest of world.
Dental implants have virtually same strength that of natural tooth and also powers an individual with same abilities to bite and chew as that of his natural tooth.
There is a clinical research available that concludes that dental implant surgery has high success rate of nearly 98% which makes it more vibrant and go to solution for replacing the missing teeth.
There are people who laugh and smile to show off their teeth but there are people who hide them. Dental implants are option available to one and all and emerged as greatest inventions of dental and medical sciences in way of dealing with the miseries of lost teeth.
All you need is to find a good oral surgeon who bears this expertise and authority to place dental implants.
Only disadvantage of dental implants is that if one ends with undergoing this procedure at a dental quack.
A person without teeth often thinks that those who have sound teeth are happy and eat healthy and yes he is right . Dental implants is the magic wand that has given this happiness to those who had no teeth either since birth or lost in their life .
Tahir Ahmad MDS, Oral surgery and implantology
