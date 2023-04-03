By 50, Ghulam Nabi, my patient, had lost all his permanent teeth due to lack of dental care at early age as well as limited health and dental facilities available for restoration. But now he is wearing a full set of permanent dentures supported by pins as he calls it. The permanent set of dentures are now fixed using dental implants.

Dental implantology is newest medical procedure that has gained prominence in last couple of years especially with increased awareness about this procedure and flexibility in availability in markets with increased outflow of dental implant companies.

Dental implants are biocompatible medical devices that are surgically implanted in the jaws of patient in place of missing teeth and help in restoring the lost teeth to help maintain the functions of the patient.

Dental implants have been advantageous especially for people who have lost most of their permanent teeth and wear removable dentures or could not replace their missing teeth due to lack of support and bone.

Especially aged and old people who have been using removable set of dentures but face enormous problems like facial sagging, social rejection and perceived low confidence while talking and maintaining proper function and speech.

In Kashmir most of people who have been living with dentures often complain of loose dentures, slippage of dentures while talking and eating, problems faced while chewing and cleaning of dentures, dentures need to be removed during night, are often misplaced and subjected to heavy wear and tear in addition to posing problem for gums.

Dental Implants have overcome all these problems and give a near permanent solution with nearly a lifetime warranty and also made it a affordable solution.