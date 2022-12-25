Biodiversity Financing & Livestock: The Roadmap to Achieve 30-by-30 Targets

Biodiversity is a key for sustainable development and human well-being but sadly despite all our efforts the biodiversity is declining faster than any other time in human history. The survival of our Mother Earth depends on biodiversity more than we can ever imagine. The world population of 8-billion people represents only 0.01% of all living things by weight but our unsustainable activities are responsible for eroding much of world’s ecological foundations. Human actions are having devastating impact on environment, with over one million species at risk of extinction, 40% of world’s land already being degraded and forest fires, floods and storms being more extensive than ever and wildlife population sizes have shrunken drastically. The loss of biodiversity comes at a greater cost for human prosperity and the global economy. There is no sustainable development without biodiversity. Our food production systems depend in countless ways on biodiversity from domestic crop varieties and livestock, to wild species such as bees and earthworms, to whole ecosystem such as forests, grasslands, seagrass beds and coral reefs.

Biodiversity is essential for life, long term sustainable future of our planet, critical to ensure human bliss, maintaining livelihoods and improving food security systems, making it available for generations to come. It increases resilience to shocks and stresses, provides opportunities to adapt production systems to emerging challenges and is a key resource in efforts to increase output in a sustainable way. Protecting biodiversity is not only good for natural ecosystems, but also for the people that inhabit them. The World Economic Forum has estimated that the amount of funding required to pull-up biodiversity loss range between $722 billion and $967 billion per year but currently there’s a huge financing gap in this context. In order to reverse the current crisis, policymakers are pushing to monetize the solutions and are advocating their support to scale-up financing for nature. One such opportunity comes in the form of biodiversity credits/ bio-credits, wherein entities can invest in environmental projects that contribute to a richer biodiversity.

Piloting Biodiversity financing presents a huge opportunity for all actors and market participants, like, indigenous peoples and local communities, private sector, public sector and civil society, to play a key role both in terms of adopting the global biodiversity framework in their strategies and operations moreover helping unlock financing for protection and restoration of nature. A 'biodiversity credit' is an economic instrument that is used to incentivize activities that deliver net positive biodiversity gains through the creation and sale of biodiversity units. Unlike carbon or biodiversity offsets, which are payments made by private players to compensate for the damaging impacts on location-specific ecosystems, biodiversity credits allow companies to support nature-positive action offering long-term nature funding, sustainable solutions than just simply offsetting negative impact.