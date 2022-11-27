Bird Flu: chicken safe to eat

Apart from sale of live chicken in poultry markets, the sale of dressed and boneless chicken is common nowadays and even value added chicken products such as tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chicken kababs, chicken rolls, chicken patties, chicken nuggets etc are common.

In Kashmir Valley the commercial Broiler farming is practiced by poultry farmers on a large scale particularly in Summer months when conditions are conducive.

The Day Old Chicks (DOCs) are procured by farmers from dealers, raised on nutrient dense feed with timely vaccinations/medications under standard housing conditions and the batch is sold at the age of around 7 weeks when each bird weighs about 1.5 Kgs. All in, all out system is followed and after a suitable gap another batch is started.

The poultry business is profitable provided everything goes as planned, but rumours such as that of Bird Flu play the spoilsport and poultry farmers are forced to sell their chicken at throwaway prices.

The livelihood of various stakeholders such as poultry farmers, poultry input dealers, poultry wholesalers, poultry retailers, restaurant owners, etc. is associated with Broiler Chicken. People should not pay heed to rumours and follow the advisories issued by the experts/authorities in letter and spirit.