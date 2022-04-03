BJP, Baig and ....flavour of electoral season!

He stated that he had coined the expression “Healing touch”, which was the corner-stone of PDP’s ideology reflected in the manifesto drafted by him, getting an inspiration from Kashmiri Pandits, to create an alternate political party in J&K (to NC).

However, it was his oblique dig aimed at the present PDP president which caught the attention of all. The remarks had political connotations as well as hints about the possible political alignments as well.

“....I was the patron of PDP. I don’t want to name the lady who used to come time and again and ask for an advice or suggestion. I would give it but nothing would happen...twice, thrice, four times. Finally when she said that we would not accept Indian flag and none from my party will fight (elections) under Indian flag. Then I called her up in front of a prominent Shia leader from Kashmir, sitting with me that time and said, ‘How can you be so hypocritical? How can you say that? You’ve taken oath many a time that I swear in the name of God that I’ll obey and implement the Constitution of India as by law established...that I uphold the security and integrity ..of my country. On this oath, you came to power. But since these days you’re out of power, you can change your principles, your ideals, your commitment. She said – 'Main Mazboor Thi (I was helpless).' I said – 'You may be ‘Mazboor’, I’m not. I’m resigning as a patron and as a member from the PDP.' That’s how we parted ways,” Baig narrated as to how and why he left PDP.