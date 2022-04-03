BJP, Baig and ....flavour of electoral season!

They say- ‘Sound-bites have a great and volatile trail-value in politics.’ They may unravel or lead to well-kept secrets and may also hint at the events to follow. Moreover, who is saying what and about whom- entails value addition.
Earlier this week, some significant sound waves created ripples across the political firmament of J&K. They assumed importance also because the ‘catchy and volatile’ information was generated at the end of former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who made a public appearance after months of ‘political hiatus.’
A political heavy-weight in J&K politics, Baig’s assertions effusively praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and in the same vein censuring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president using some harsh expressions, though obliquely in a recent function in Samba district left many skeptical and few others guessing.
Talking about India as a great civilization, as he deliberated upon the present political scenario, he left a great scope for all to read between the lines.
“Right from the times of Socrates, Plato made a study of India while sitting thousands of miles away from here and he said that the oldest civilization was that of India. Civilization in itself means – a way of life that makes one civil and not barbarian, not a fighting machine. Plato had stated that the civilization came from this part of the world. It reached Egypt and from there it went to Greece- Rome. The oldest civilization and the largest country in the world unfortunately fell prey to the petty ambitions of the politicians. I, myself, have the dubious privilege of being one of them. I keep on narrating these facts to my young daughters very conscious of that so-called “political divisions within a nation.” Political debate is permissible but the political division of a nation is not permissible. So I tell them - Had India not been divided, it would have been the largest and the most powerful and prosperous country in the world,” he said.
“But what is gone, is gone. But we’ve, at the helm of affairs, a gentleman who, according to me, will be remembered along with three other great statesmen and philosophers of the world. We’ll start from India with Mahatma Gandhi. Some people may disagree with him but he was voted as the greatest man of the millennium. Other three people that the history upholds as symbols of hope, light, solidarity, humanity and humility are - in South Africa, we’ve Nelson Mandela, in USA we’ve Abraham Lincoln and now in India, we’ve Narendra Modi. I say this... for many reasons. One of the reasons is that he has sent the best person to manage the affairs of J&K and that is our Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sahib,” Baig had said in a function organised on March 28 to felicitate the newly-appointed members of J&K Waqf Board.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest in the function.
Former Deputy Chief Minister, at this point of time, also touched the unfortunate turn of events in J&K in the nineties which are presently hogging the limelight yet again, generating a string of controversies, hot debates for the reasons known to all.
“We all know who was behind it? We all know how Pandits were driven away....,” he stated. While mentioning about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, Baig went nostalgic and emotional at the same time
“...I came back from the US... I knew that when there’s hatred generated for political purposes...I knew that sooner or later I would have to face the brunt of coming back and talking about peace....Kashmiri Pandits have suffered more as a civilization, not in numerical sense. In case of numerical data, Muslims have suffered more. However as ‘civilizational and cultural dislodgement’, Pandits have suffered more. Their identity has been imperilled.. Pandits cannot be matched in intelligence, humanity and humility and the ‘healing touch’,” Baig averred while giving a detailed account of his association with the former Chief Minister Mufti Mohd Sayeed as a founder member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He stated that he had coined the expression “Healing touch”, which was the corner-stone of PDP’s ideology reflected in the manifesto drafted by him, getting an inspiration from Kashmiri Pandits, to create an alternate political party in J&K (to NC).
However, it was his oblique dig aimed at the present PDP president which caught the attention of all. The remarks had political connotations as well as hints about the possible political alignments as well.
“....I was the patron of PDP. I don’t want to name the lady who used to come time and again and ask for an advice or suggestion. I would give it but nothing would happen...twice, thrice, four times. Finally when she said that we would not accept Indian flag and none from my party will fight (elections) under Indian flag. Then I called her up in front of a prominent Shia leader from Kashmir, sitting with me that time and said, ‘How can you be so hypocritical? How can you say that? You’ve taken oath many a time that I swear in the name of God that I’ll obey and implement the Constitution of India as by law established...that I uphold the security and integrity ..of my country. On this oath, you came to power. But since these days you’re out of power, you can change your principles, your ideals, your commitment. She said – 'Main Mazboor Thi (I was helpless).' I said – 'You may be ‘Mazboor’, I’m not. I’m resigning as a patron and as a member from the PDP.' That’s how we parted ways,” Baig narrated as to how and why he left PDP.
“After that I’ve not joined any party. My wife has been contesting elections. ...But nothing comes free, you’ve to pay a price. I’ve brought to you my personal story with great reluctance. I’m not marketing myself. I’m not looking for any position of power. I’ve shared these ideas with the Lieutenant Governor when he called on me, once or twice,” the former Deputy Chief Minister stated.
“Before I die, I would like that this injustice, this communalism is rolled back a little in Jammu and Kashmir. I think that one of the best things that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did was to deploy the human resource- who heads the Union Territory these days. He has activated all departments though one or two departments are lazy that I can share later in confidence with you (LG) and on the promise that you won’t penalise them. I congratulate you people and everything to me seemed to be going in the right way till Bindroo who staked his life but stayed back.. Now how the future will unfold itself depends partly on PM Narendra Modi, his man in J&K and partly some contribution will have to be made by the Muslim majority of Kashmir. Jammu is all right, it’s not communal. I salute you. You may have different ideologies but you are not communal,” Baig wound up yet left a broad opening for speculations. Timing of his statements with clear political connotations was also important and curious.
Reason- after a long, drab and depressive political autumn, J&K has yet again spruced up to welcome an electoral spring. Politicking is the flavour of season and it is heartening, too!
To be precise, this all suggests that this time, signals are real that elections are round the corner. Those at the helm of affairs have already expressed a clear intent, both through words and ‘actions’, demonstrated with a ‘string of moves.’
J&K’s regional satraps have been already in pro-active mode for the past few months, moving out of their comfort zones to off-set the challenges to be posed by the massive configuration in the assembly and parliamentary constituencies by the Delimitation Commission. Some are out to reclaim lost territories; others are on a hunt for new territories (read assembly segments), even in the ‘forbidden zones’ (as they’ve failed to make an electoral mark there so far) to perk-up their chances to return to power.
But the element of certainty to the catchphrase “elections anytime soon” has been added with the inclusion of “J&K” in the itinerary of big political leaders of mainstream national parties, including the Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister.
One wonders – will this ammunition (in the form of statements by Baig) be used by the BJP to take on one of its most vocal political opponents (read PDP president) in the run-up to elections? Or is it hinting at new political alignments?
Though his context was different yet the Lieutenant Governor had recited in the same function a couplet which might aptly fit the situation and drop a hint:
“Zara Sa Qatra Kahin Aaj Agar Ubharata Hai Samandaron Hi Ke Lehzey Mein Baat Karta Hai
Khuli Chhaton Key Diye Kab Key Bujh Gaye Hotay; Koi To Hai Jo Hawaon Key Par Qatarta Hai..”
