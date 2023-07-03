BJP's July 7 meeting

A meeting of BJP party for north zone states and union territories on July 7 in New Delhi has created some interest in the political circles of Jammu and Kashmir also.

Party president J P Nadda is scheduled to chair the meeting, which will also be attended among others by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, union minister Jitendra Singh and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul.

Some media reports indicate that the meeting is a part of an exercise by BJP to change several of its state and union territories' presidents before Lok Sabha polls and that the J&K president may be also changed. However, Raina told media that the meeting is purely for the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

His one liner on his twitter and Facebook accounts- Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai- also created some kind of suspense. While neither Raina nor any other leader from his party elaborated on the one liner, some say that it was an indirect message from him that he was going to stay as BJP president and that he will not be changed.

There were also reports that Raina may be fielded as party candidate from Jammu- Reasi Lok Sabha seat in elections next year. However, this can become clear when the election time comes

Raina is J&K BJP president since May 13, 2018. Unlike his predecessors he has not limited his activities to Jammu only but is very much visible and active in Kashmir also. He can be seen addressing party and public meetings in different areas in Kashmir.