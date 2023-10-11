BJP’s new strategy to curb factionalism

The other reason behind the move could be that the party strategists (read Modi and Shah) have planned this move with an eye on Lok Sabha elections. There has been talk in the BJP circles about reducing the anti-incumbency flab from the Modi dispensation as it will be completing a decade in government. This could be a move to shed the anti-incumbency that the sitting MPs have been facing in their respective constituencies. But is not a surfeit of transfers from Centre to the states?

These senior leaders including some other MPs have in fact been cornered by the high command as they have now more than one electoral responsibility to fulfill. To say that their hands are full will not be out of place.

For example, Mr Tomar before being asked to contest assembly elections was made election in charge in Madhya Pradesh. It would entail now that he is now required not only to win his own election but ensure the BJP returns to power in the state. Not only that, leaders like him and Mr Joshi and Kulaste and national general secretary Mr Kailash Vijayvargiya, nominated to contest from one of the constituencies in Indore, would have a greater responsibility to perform in the Lok Sabha elections as well.

What should worry the BJP top brass, is that most of these senior leaders have accepted the offer reluctantly and are unhappy. Mr Vijayvargiya has expressed his reservations without mincing any words immediately after his name was declared.

The million-dollar question is whether the incumbent chief minister Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan working under the self-acquired title of “mama” will take all this lying low. Apart from plenty of hints dropped by Mr Modi during his recent tour to Madhya Pradesh, this move should not leave him in any day that his days seemed to be numbered.

A strong signal emanating from this move and hinted at Mr Chouhan, though he at last getting the party mandate, is that there are now more contenders for the top job in the state than the earlier his solitary figure. Fact of the matter is that he has all through this been ploughing a lone furrow.

The same formula is being used by the BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana also. All these states are currently not ruled by the BJP.