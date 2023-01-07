She was surprised to see erratically drawn lines and several shapes made on it. Surprise didn’t stop here. On the last fold of the paper, she saw something scribbled haphazardly. While glancing at the writing keenly, she couldn’t observe anything except a few lines and Arabic characters.

After this disclosure, she became quite suspicious and as such, started cleaning up her whole house. She was shocked to find a piece of bone (human vertebra) in the traditional copper water tank (Maet) in their bathroom. After removing these strange things, she felt that her husband was gradually improving.

Whether these things had really affected the health of her husband or it just happened that his health condition improved on its own, one thing however was for sure that someone was being wicked by doing black magic (sihr) on them. The worst type of inhuman act performed by a human!

Of course, black magic is an undeniable fact. But it does not mean that the problems we face emanate simply because of magic though such kinds of practices like using bones, hairs, amulets blah blah for harming others have existed since long. There is hadith recorded in Sahih Bukhari wherein it is mentioned that magic was worked on the Prophet (SAW) by the magician from Bani Zuraiq, an ally of the Jews.

In the Quran, the word ‘magic’ is mentioned 60 times and the verse 102 of Surah Al-Baqarah explains it thoroughly. It is a highly condemnable and forbidden act and amounts to equating the powers of Almighty with Satan (Shaytaan).