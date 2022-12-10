Blaming God!

Disasters make us rethink. Calamities push us into contemplation. Pain leaves us pondering.
In the wake of the recent pedestrian bridge collapse in the city of Morbi in Gujarat, causing the death of at least 141 people including 47 children and injuries to more than 180 others. The Supreme Court also described the collapse as an “enormous tragedy”.
The private trust Oreva, a company responsible for maintenance operations of the Morbi Bridge, told media that it appeared too many people were in the middle section of the bridge “trying to sway it”. And hence the mishap.
Probably, it is not for the first time people were seen passing the buck rather than owning the responsibility. Not only this, even God has been “blamed” for something that goes beyond the perceptual capacity of human beings.
In 2016, when the Kolkata flyover collapsed, the Hyderabad-based company IVRCL Limited constructing the flyover told the media-“It is for the first time in the history of the company that such an incident has occurred. We are unable to comprehend at this stage what could have happened. It is beyond our thinking. It is like an act of god” (Daily The Hindu). The collapse caused the death of 27 people.
It’s not the maiden statement that narrates the buck-passing leaning of individuals. We chip in God quickly whenever our difficulties and dilemmas go bonkers.
There is nothing wrong in seeking refuge in Providence. It translates the belief that flickers in certain corners of our existence even as we may not be that noble followers of any religious ideology.
It also depicts the eventual vulnerability, the fragility of human nature that is bound to revert to something alleviating and reassuring. That’s why we look upon God as a caring therapist full of benevolent affection.
Of course, divine will is inexorable and definite. Things happen because they have to happen. Nothing can hamper the flow of events. No one can hold back the ordained.
Things fall in line with the preset scheme. Humans are simply the performers who deliver the scripted play. Playwright eventually is the God. He enjoins everyone with a particular role-execution in the world. The difference is in the style of execution.
However, rationality demands that we do not reproach divinity for everything happening with others and us. We may have actually bungled and bemoaned, spoiled and suffered, faltered and failed. The discretion of freewill does not function in isolation.
There is a propensity to doubt, question and test the niceties of freewill in tandem with our self-discoveries and experiences. Hence, the event. In our lives, outside us, and around us.
So, ‘an act of God’ is actually when we are on our own. It’s time when we don’t look at anyone and get our act together by ourselves, only to realize that we are the imperfect pawns. And most importantly, to be reaffirmed about the veracity that God exists, is compassionate, and full of wisdom.
Whether its man-made disaster or natural calamity, an individual mistake or an organizational blunder, a personal goof-up or collective crime—God is there but not as a participant. He is a witness. He watches. He tests. He salvages.
Death may shake many of us. Grief may stagger us all. Joy may soothe everyone. Pain may stun all and sundry. Everything carries a meaning and purpose in God’s eternal plan. In every happening, the decree of God runs. In every act, God lives through. With us. Along us. Amidst us.
We are because He wanted us to be. Our minds are a thought of His. Our life is a breath of His. That’s why they say the question of “Who am I?” should be answered with, “Whose am I?”
The famous theological writer Douglas Wilson blogs, “God is not an actor within the larger scheme of things. He is not a muscle-bound Jupiter, bullying the littler ones.
He is the Author of the whole thing. We never ask how much of Hamlet’s role was contributed by Hamlet, and how much by Shakespeare. That is not a question that can be answered with 70/30 or 50/50 or 90/10. The right answer is 100/100. Hamlet’s actions are all Hamlet’s and they are all Shakespeare’s”.
There is interplay of human choice and divine will that leads to the act whose Author is but one. He has completed the script, pens have been lifted, and the pages have dried up.
We are just playing the character roles. The moot point is how well we play the role! Amidst the hurting holes we all carry inside, the roles we play outwardly make the difference.
