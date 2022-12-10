Blaming God!

Disasters make us rethink. Calamities push us into contemplation. Pain leaves us pondering.

In the wake of the recent pedestrian bridge collapse in the city of Morbi in Gujarat, causing the death of at least 141 people including 47 children and injuries to more than 180 others. The Supreme Court also described the collapse as an “enormous tragedy”.

The private trust Oreva, a company responsible for maintenance operations of the Morbi Bridge, told media that it appeared too many people were in the middle section of the bridge “trying to sway it”. And hence the mishap.

Probably, it is not for the first time people were seen passing the buck rather than owning the responsibility. Not only this, even God has been “blamed” for something that goes beyond the perceptual capacity of human beings.