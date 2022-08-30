Blasting Supertech skyscrapers

Sunday, August 28, 2022, assumed historical significance when Noida Supertech twin towers were reduced to rubble, in line with the Supreme Court orders. The Court had described the skyscrapers as illegal.

Even as demolition of illegal structures in India has taken place in the past too, the Supertech twin towers, with an altitude of almost 100 meters, which is more than the height of Qutab Minar, are the highest structures ever demolished in India.

The towers, named as Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors), were found to be in violation of multiple regulations governing such constructions. Reportedly, these tallest twin structures comprised about 850 flats for residential purposes.

In 2014, the Allahabad High Court in response to a petition filed by the Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in 2012, had ruled that the towers were illegal and ordered demolition. The ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ is the housing society in Noida in which the two towers were located.

The Noida Authority and Supertech approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order. On August 31, 2021, the apex court upheld the ruling of the Allahabad High Court and ordered the demolition of the skyscrapers.

Among other things, the top court found the construction of the towers in violation of the minimum distance requirement. It said the towers were built without complying with building regulations and fire safety norms.